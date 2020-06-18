Members of the 724th Air Mobility Squadron participate in a memorial run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2020. The run is held annually throughout the career field as a way to honor those members that have fallen while serving as a ‘Port Dawg.’ (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 04:53 Photo ID: 6244587 VIRIN: 200618-F-ET766-1076 Resolution: 4237x3026 Size: 600.29 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 724 AMS remembers fallen ‘Port Dawgs’ [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rebeccah Woodrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.