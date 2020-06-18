Members of the 724th Air Mobility Squadron stand in formation before a memorial run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2020. This year, 724th AMS members ran on the flightline and honored nine fellow Port Dawgs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 04:53 Photo ID: 6244586 VIRIN: 200618-F-ET766-1023 Resolution: 6181x4415 Size: 2.44 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 724 AMS remembers fallen ‘Port Dawgs’ [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rebeccah Woodrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.