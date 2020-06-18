724 AMS remembers fallen ‘Port Dawgs’

Members of the 724th Air Mobility Squadron stand in formation before a memorial run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2020. This year, 724th AMS members ran on the flightline and honored nine fellow Port Dawgs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 04:53
|Photo ID:
|6244586
|VIRIN:
|200618-F-ET766-1023
|Resolution:
|6181x4415
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
