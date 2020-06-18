Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    724 AMS remembers fallen ‘Port Dawgs’ [Image 1 of 3]

    724 AMS remembers fallen ‘Port Dawgs’

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 724th Air Mobility Squadron stand in formation before a Port Dawg memorial run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2020. Port Dawgs are air transportation specialists serving at aerial ports around the world and consider themselves a tight-knit group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)

