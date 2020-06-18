724 AMS remembers fallen ‘Port Dawgs’

Members of the 724th Air Mobility Squadron stand in formation before a Port Dawg memorial run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2020. Port Dawgs are air transportation specialists serving at aerial ports around the world and consider themselves a tight-knit group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)

