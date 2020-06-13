PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) A Eurocopter AS332 Super Puma, assigned to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197), delivers cargo to the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea June 13, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
|06.13.2020
|06.18.2020 03:56
|6244514
|200613-N-IW125-1059
|6262x4179
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
