PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) U.S. Sailors monitor a fuel line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) June 13, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 03:56 Photo ID: 6244523 VIRIN: 200613-N-IW125-1102 Resolution: 4411x6609 Size: 1.45 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.