PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) A Eurocopter AS332 Super Puma, assigned to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197), delivers cargo to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea with Theodore Roosevelt and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 13, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA