BARRIGADA, Guam (June 18, 2020) – Guam National Guard Chaplain Maj. Dennis Kirkland speaks to Joint Task Force 671 staff during a prayer breakfast at the Barrigada Readiness Center June 17. Kirkland provided spiritual devotion and prayers for the team who have been activated since April to assist the island in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 00:45 Photo ID: 6244416 VIRIN: 200618-Z-TR604-1003 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 312.74 KB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GUNG Joint Task Force 671 Holds Prayer Breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.