GUNG Joint Task Force 671 Holds Prayer Breakfast

BARRIGADA, Guam (June 18, 2020) – Joint Task Force 671 staff enjoy a meal during a prayer breakfast at the Guam National Guard Barrigada Readiness Center June 18. GUNG Chaplain Maj. Dennis Kirkland provided spiritual devotion and prayers for the team who have been activated since April to assist the island in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)

