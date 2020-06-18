Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUNG Joint Task Force 671 Holds Prayer Breakfast [Image 4 of 4]

    GUAM

    06.18.2020

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Guam National Guard

    BARRIGADA, Guam (June 18, 2020) – Guam National Guard Chaplain Maj. Dennis Kirkland speaks to Joint Task Force 671 staff during a prayer breakfast at the Barrigada Readiness Center June 17. Kirkland provided spiritual devotion and prayers for the team who have been activated since April to assist the island in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GUNG Joint Task Force 671 Holds Prayer Breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    Guam National Guard
    National Guard
    Guam Army National Guard
    Guam Air National Guard
    COVID-19
    covid19nationalguard

