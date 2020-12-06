Lt. Col. Jeff Moore, commander of the 254th Transportation Battalion, presents the Florida Commendation medal to Chief Brandon Webb, Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue (MDFR) Department Battalion Chief, Special Operations Division, for his support of the walk-up Community Based Testing Sites in Miami-Dade County. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 20:20 Photo ID: 6244324 VIRIN: 200612-Z-GG202-012 Resolution: 4746x3541 Size: 2.31 MB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Florida Awards presented to local partners in South Florida [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Jesse Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.