Lt. Col. Jeff Moore, commander of the 254th Transportation Battalion, presents the Florida Commendation medal to Chief Brandon Webb, Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue (MDFR) Department Battalion Chief, Special Operations Division, for his support of the walk-up Community Based Testing Sites in Miami-Dade County. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.).
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 20:20
|Photo ID:
|6244324
|VIRIN:
|200612-Z-GG202-012
|Resolution:
|4746x3541
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida Awards presented to local partners in South Florida [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Jesse Manzano, identified by DVIDS
Florida Awards presented to local partners in South Florida
