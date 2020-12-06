Florida Awards presented to local partners in South Florida

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Lt. Col. Jeff Moore, commander of the 254th Transportation Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Aycock, the 254th Transportation Battalion command sergeant major, congratulate Chief Brandon Webb, Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue (MDFR) Department Battalion Chief, Special Operations Division, after presenting him with the Florida Commendation medal for his support of the walk-up Community Based Testing Sites in Miami-Dade County. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 20:20
    Photo ID: 6244325
    VIRIN: 200612-Z-GG202-013
    Resolution: 4728x3059
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

