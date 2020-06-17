Florida Awards presented to local partners in South Florida

Photo By Maj. Jesse Manzano | Lt. Col. Jeff Moore, commander of the 254th Transportation Battalion, and Command Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jesse Manzano | Lt. Col. Jeff Moore, commander of the 254th Transportation Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Aycock, the 254th Transportation Battalion command sergeant major, congratulate Chief Brandon Webb, Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue (MDFR) Department Battalion Chief, Special Operations Division, after presenting him with the Florida Commendation medal for his support of the walk-up Community Based Testing Sites in Miami-Dade County. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.). see less | View Image Page

MIAMI – As the Florida National Guard continues to support the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, strong partnerships with local agencies have become crucial to the success of the Guard’s ongoing mission in South Florida.



In recognition of the logistical assistance received from local partners in support of walk-up Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS) in Miami-Dade County, two members of the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Department (MDFR) were recently awarded the Florida Commendation medal.



“Having served in the Florida Guard, I appreciate all that the Guard does, and understand the importance of this relationship,” said Brandon Webb, MDFR Battalion Chief, Special Operations Division. “The Guard’s presence in Miami-Dade has been instrumental in helping us serve our residents.”



Webb served in the Florida Guard as an infantryman in D Company, 1-124th Infantry Battalion between 1991 and 1999, retiring as a noncommissioned officer. Both Webb and Arturo Abreu, MDFR’s logistics manager, were presented with the Florida Commendation by Lt. Col. Jeff Moore, commander of the 254th Transportation Battalion, during a ceremony held at the South Dade Government Center CBTS.



“The leadership and guidance of Chief Webb and Mr. Abreu helped us tremendously throughout our operations in support of the state’s COVID-19 response in Miami-Dade,” said Moore. “They helped us get what we needed, when we needed it.”



Since starting COVID-19 operations in mid-March, the 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) has served as the Florida Guard’s main effort supporting the state’s COVID-19 response. Working together with federal, state and local authorities throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, the 50th RSG and its subordinate units have provided direct and indirect support to over a dozen CBTS locations, helping administer more than 200,000 sample collections to date in their area of operations. 50th RSG Soldiers are also supporting screening operations at three airports.