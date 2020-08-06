Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARSOC Conducts raid on Camp Roberts [Image 1 of 4]

    MARSOC Conducts raid on Camp Roberts

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, prepare to board MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prior to executing a raid exercise for Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2020. Marines trained in an unfamiliar, urban environment, focusing on tactics, techniques, and procedures applicable to raid operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 19:14
    Photo ID: 6244297
    VIRIN: 200608-M-UY835-1013
    Resolution: 4622x3081
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARSOC Conducts raid on Camp Roberts [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

