A U.S. Marine with U.S. Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, posts security during a raid exercise in support of 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit for Realistic Urban Training at Camp Roberts, California, June 8, 2020. Marines trained in an unfamiliar, urban environment, focusing on tactics, techniques, and procedures applicable to raid operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 19:18
|Photo ID:
|6244302
|VIRIN:
|200608-M-UY835-1108
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|11.06 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MARSOC Conducts raid on Camp Roberts [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT