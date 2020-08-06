MARSOC Conducts raid on Camp Roberts

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps, Special Operations Command prepare to board MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prior to executing a raid for Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2020. Marines trained in an unfamiliar, urban environment, focusing on tactics, techniques, and procedures applicable to raid operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

