Secondary Containment Boxes

Sam Hill, Supervisor of the Metal Shop, holds a Secondary Containment Box his shop crafted largely from acrylic. A computerized laser cutter made each panel so perfectly that smoothing or final fitting were not necessary. The box will contain a sensor to count the number and size of chemical vapor droplets passing through -- important data when you're testing chemical agent detectors.

Photo by Al Vogel, Dugway Public Affairs

Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US