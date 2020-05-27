Sam Hill, Supervisor of the Metal Shop, holds a Secondary Containment Box his shop crafted largely from acrylic. A computerized laser cutter made each panel so perfectly that smoothing or final fitting were not necessary. The box will contain a sensor to count the number and size of chemical vapor droplets passing through -- important data when you're testing chemical agent detectors.
Photo by Al Vogel, Dugway Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 17:49
|Photo ID:
|6244270
|VIRIN:
|200528-A-BB276-005
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Hometown:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secondary Containment Boxes [Image 2 of 2], by Albert Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
