Secondary Containment Boxes

Photo By Albert Vogel | Sam Hill, Supervisor of the Metal Shop, holds a Secondary Containment Box his shop crafted largely from acrylic. A computerized laser cutter made each panel so perfectly that smoothing or final fitting were not necessary. The box will contain a sensor to count the number and size of chemical vapor droplets passing through -- important data when you're testing chemical agent detectors. Photo by Al Vogel, Dugway Public Affairs

The Dugway Metal Shop recently completed the manufacture of 15 acrylic boxes containing a sensor that will count the number and size of chemical agent droplets in a new test fixture.

Seven acrylic boxes will each be connected to the Liquid Aerosol Detector Fixture (LADF) by a clear tube to a central manifold dispensing the agent. The LADF is undergoing testing with the boxes to ensure it functions as required before detectors are tested.

The boxes will provide a sealed pathway for the droplets to follow from the droplet generator to a carbon filter, where they end their journey. Data will be analyzed to determine how well the LADF controls the droplets it distributes.

Eventually, the acrylic boxes will be replaced with chemical agent detectors, to be tested to possibly become the Next Generation Chemical Agent Detector.