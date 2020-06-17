Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secondary Containment Boxes

    Secondary Containment Boxes

    Photo By Albert Vogel | Sam Hill, Supervisor of the Metal Shop, holds a Secondary Containment Box his shop...... read more read more

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Story by Albert Vogel 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    The Dugway Metal Shop recently completed the manufacture of 15 acrylic boxes containing a sensor that will count the number and size of chemical agent droplets in a new test fixture.
    Seven acrylic boxes will each be connected to the Liquid Aerosol Detector Fixture (LADF) by a clear tube to a central manifold dispensing the agent. The LADF is undergoing testing with the boxes to ensure it functions as required before detectors are tested.
    The boxes will provide a sealed pathway for the droplets to follow from the droplet generator to a carbon filter, where they end their journey. Data will be analyzed to determine how well the LADF controls the droplets it distributes.
    Eventually, the acrylic boxes will be replaced with chemical agent detectors, to be tested to possibly become the Next Generation Chemical Agent Detector.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 17:49
    Story ID: 372339
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secondary Containment Boxes, by Albert Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    Dugway Proving Ground Capabilities
    Secondary Containment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT