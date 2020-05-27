Secondary Containment Boxes

Jody Nielson, engineer technician with Dugway Proving Ground's Metal Shop, stands beside a computerized laser cutter used for cutting acrylic sheets. It cuts to exacting dimensions, and the pieces require no smoothing or final finishing.
The laser cutter saves a lot of labor, time and expense.
Photo by Al Vogel, Dugway Public Affairs
