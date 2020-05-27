Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secondary Containment Boxes [Image 1 of 2]

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Albert Vogel 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    Jody Nielson, engineer technician with Dugway Proving Ground's Metal Shop, stands beside a computerized laser cutter used for cutting acrylic sheets. It cuts to exacting dimensions, and the pieces require no smoothing or final finishing.
    The laser cutter saves a lot of labor, time and expense.
    Photo by Al Vogel, Dugway Public Affairs

    This work, Secondary Containment Boxes [Image 2 of 2], by Albert Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

