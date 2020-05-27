Jody Nielson, engineer technician with Dugway Proving Ground's Metal Shop, stands beside a computerized laser cutter used for cutting acrylic sheets. It cuts to exacting dimensions, and the pieces require no smoothing or final finishing.

The laser cutter saves a lot of labor, time and expense.

Photo by Al Vogel, Dugway Public Affairs

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 17:49 Photo ID: 6244268 VIRIN: 200528-A-BB276-004 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 4.99 MB Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secondary Containment Boxes [Image 2 of 2], by Albert Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.