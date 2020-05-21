Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After Decades Colors Fly Over Ditto Again

    After Decades Colors Fly Over Ditto Again

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Albert Vogel 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    Soldiers from the Dugway Health Clinic raise the flag May 21. Left to right: Sgt. Aaron Daen, Spc. Malcolm Roach, Spc. Nathan Baker, Spc. Reef Gabriel and Spc. Huff Rahmel. Photo by Al Vogel, Dugway Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 16:07
