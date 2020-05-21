Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 16:07 Photo ID: 6244098 VIRIN: 200521-A-BB276-005 Resolution: 3000x1800 Size: 3.95 MB Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, After Decades Colors Fly Over Ditto Again [Image 3 of 3], by Albert Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.