Col. Scott Gould, commander of Dugway Proving Ground, spoke briefly during the May 21, 2020 ceremony that allows two flags to be flown at DPG.

The national colors have not flown regularly from the Ditto flagpole in decades. Previously, one was flown, at the Command Building in English Village, 11 miles from Ditto. A change in post policy allowed the 24-hour flying and night illumination of both flags.

Photo by Al Vogel, Dugway Public Affairs

Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US This work, After Decades Colors Fly Over Ditto Again [Image 3 of 3], by Albert Vogel