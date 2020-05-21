Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After Decades Colors Fly Over Ditto Again [Image 3 of 3]

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Albert Vogel 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    Col. Scott Gould, commander of Dugway Proving Ground, spoke briefly during the May 21, 2020 ceremony that allows two flags to be flown at DPG.
    The national colors have not flown regularly from the Ditto flagpole in decades. Previously, one was flown, at the Command Building in English Village, 11 miles from Ditto. A change in post policy allowed the 24-hour flying and night illumination of both flags.
    Photo by Al Vogel, Dugway Public Affairs

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After Decades Colors Fly Over Ditto Again [Image 3 of 3], by Albert Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

