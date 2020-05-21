Sgt. Aaron Daen holds the folded national colors prior to their raising at the Ditto Area flagpole during a May 21, 2020 ceremony.
The national colors have not flown regularly from the Ditto flagpole in decades. Previously, one flew at the Command Building in Enlgish Village, 11 miles from Ditto. A change in post policy allowed the 24-hour flying and night illumination of both flags.
Photo by Al Vogel, Dugway Public Affairs
Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 16:07
Location:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Hometown:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
After Decades Colors Fly Over Ditto Again
