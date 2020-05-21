Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Watershed management biologists conduct stream habitat survey at Fort McCoy [Image 51 of 51]

    Watershed management biologists conduct stream habitat survey at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Watershed Management Biologists Derek Maki and Garen Minser with the Colorado State University Center for the Environmental Management of Military Lands that supports the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch conduct a stream habitat survey May 21, 2020, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. From late May to the end of August each year, natural-resources personnel conduct 65 habitat surveys on Fort McCoy streams and rivers. They use the data collected to determine how a culvert should be placed, whether stream restoration is necessary, and how well fish are surviving in the habitat. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 11:12
    Photo ID: 6243703
    VIRIN: 200521-A-OK556-132
    Resolution: 5053x3369
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Watershed management biologists conduct stream habitat survey at Fort McCoy [Image 51 of 51], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    fishing
    Fort McCoy
    natural resources management
    trout
    fish management
    stream habitat survey

