Watershed management biologists conduct stream habitat survey at Fort McCoy

Watershed Management Biologists Derek Maki and Garen Minser with the Colorado State University Center for the Environmental Management of Military Lands that supports the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch conduct a stream habitat survey May 21, 2020, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. From late May to the end of August each year, natural-resources personnel conduct 65 habitat surveys on Fort McCoy streams and rivers. They use the data collected to determine how a culvert should be placed, whether stream restoration is necessary, and how well fish are surviving in the habitat. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

