Kindergarten and 5th Grade classes celebrate move up day

Faculty members hand a gift to a student during the Move-Up Day parade June 12, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Kindergarten and fifth grade classes receive their diplomas through a vehicle parade due to continuing COVID-19 concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Harding)

