Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, superintendant, delivers a gift to a student June 12, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Kindergarten and fifth grade classes receive their diplomas through a vehicle parade due to continuing COVID-19 concerns. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Harding)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 09:07
|Photo ID:
|6243512
|VIRIN:
|200612-F-LS379-1332
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kindergarten and 5th Grade classes celebrate move up day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
