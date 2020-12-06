Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kindergarten and 5th Grade classes celebrate move up day [Image 5 of 5]

    Kindergarten and 5th Grade classes celebrate move up day

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Harding 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, superintendant, delivers a gift to a student June 12, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Kindergarten and fifth grade classes receive their diplomas through a vehicle parade due to continuing COVID-19 concerns. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Harding)

    This work, Kindergarten and 5th Grade classes celebrate move up day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

