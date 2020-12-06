Family and graduates from Welch Elementary School participate in an end-of-year Move-Up Day parade at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 12, 2020. Kindergarten and fifth grade classes receive their diplomas through a vehicle parade due to continuing COVID-19 concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Harding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 09:07 Photo ID: 6243508 VIRIN: 200612-F-LS379-1134 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.83 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kindergarten and 5th Grade classes celebrate move up day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.