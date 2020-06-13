Combat Camera maintains proficiency at firing range

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald, combat broadcaster, assigned to Combat Camera, Operations Directorate, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), fires an M4 carbine at a firing range in Djibouti, June 13, 2020. Combat Camera supports information operations by documenting CJTF-HOA personnel and partner forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jinny Lang)

