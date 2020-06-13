U.S. military personnel assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) review an M4 carbine target at a firing range in Djibouti, June 13, 2020. CJTF-HOA protects American interests and, in conjunction with coalition partners, helps foster a safe, secure and prosperous East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jinny Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 09:08 Photo ID: 6243498 VIRIN: 200613-F-XJ834-0027 Resolution: 3784x2128 Size: 4.02 MB Location: (BASE/LOCALE OF JOB), DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Guardian and Combat Camera maintain proficiency at firing range [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Virginia Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.