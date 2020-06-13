Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Camera documents training at firing range [Image 3 of 8]

    Combat Camera documents training at firing range

    (BASE/LOCALE OF JOB), DJIBOUTI

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Capt. Virginia Lang 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shawn White, aerial combat broadcaster, assigned to Combat Camera, Operations Directorate, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), takes a photograph at a firing range in Djibouti, June 13, 2020. Combat Camera supports information operations by documenting CJTF-HOA personnel and partner forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jinny Lang)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 09:08
    VIRIN: 200613-F-XJ834-0025
    Location: (BASE/LOCALE OF JOB), DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Camera documents training at firing range [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Virginia Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

