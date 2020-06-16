USS Mustin Conducts Flight Quarters

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 16, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Donte Ruffin, from Brooklyn, N.Y, supervises flight quarters with a MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 77 onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

