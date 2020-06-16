PHILIPPINE SEA (June 16, 2020) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), prepare to refuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 77 during flight quarters. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
This work, USS Mustin Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
