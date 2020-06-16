USS Mustin Conducts Flight Quarters

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 16, 2020) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), place blocks and chains on a MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 77 during flight operations in the Philippine Sea. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

