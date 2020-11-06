17th OMRS First Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shaun Westphal, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, relinquishes command with COVID-19 precautions in mind during the 17th OMRS change of command ceremony at the Ross Clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 11, 2020. The change of command ceremony is a time honored military tradition that signifies the orderly transfer of authority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren)

