    17th OMRS First Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    17th OMRS First Change of Command

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shaun Westphal, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, relinquishes command with COVID-19 precautions in mind during the 17th OMRS change of command ceremony at the Ross Clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 11, 2020. The change of command ceremony is a time honored military tradition that signifies the orderly transfer of authority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 17:47
    Photo ID: 6243076
    VIRIN: 200611-F-NJ596-0015
    Resolution: 5466x3904
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

