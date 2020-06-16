17th OMRS First Change of Command

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas--The 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron held its first Change of Command ceremony at the Ross Clinic here, June 11.



The 17th OMRS welcomed Lt. Col. Roy Loque, incoming commander, and thanked Lt. Col. Shaun Westphaul, outgoing commander, for his service since the unit’s activation on August 15, 2019.



The goal of this directed restructure was to focus medical efforts on the operational readiness of the active duty members while preparing a ready force.



The 17th OMRS was tasked to produce a ready medical force that is 95% medically deployable and 90% mission capable.



Col. Lauren Byrd, 17th Medical Group commander, presided over the ceremony.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 Story ID: 372264 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US by A1C Abbey Rieves