    17th OMRS First Change of Command

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Chad Warren | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shaun Westphal, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas--The 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron held its first Change of Command ceremony at the Ross Clinic here, June 11.

    The 17th OMRS welcomed Lt. Col. Roy Loque, incoming commander, and thanked Lt. Col. Shaun Westphaul, outgoing commander, for his service since the unit’s activation on August 15, 2019.

    The goal of this directed restructure was to focus medical efforts on the operational readiness of the active duty members while preparing a ready force.

    The 17th OMRS was tasked to produce a ready medical force that is 95% medically deployable and 90% mission capable.

    Col. Lauren Byrd, 17th Medical Group commander, presided over the ceremony.

