    17th OMRS First Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    17th OMRS First Change of Command

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Roy Louque, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, speaks to the crowd during the 17th OMRS change of command ceremony at the Ross Clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 11, 2020. Louque took over command responsibilities from Lt. Col. Shaun Westphal, who commanded the unit for the previous two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 17:47
    Photo ID: 6243075
    VIRIN: 200611-F-NJ596-0018
    Resolution: 6079x4342
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, 17th OMRS First Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Chad Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command

