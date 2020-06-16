SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT

Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Snow, 323rd Training Squadron military training instructor, briefs U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper during his tour of the 323rd Training Squadron's Airman Training Complex June 16, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Esper met with AETC leaders to see firsthand how Basic Military Training is fighting through COVID-19 with health protection measures in place and adapting operations to current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance. The visit also allowed him to witness how a citizen becomes an Airman during COVID-19.

