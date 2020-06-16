SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT

U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper visits Reid Clinic June 16, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Esper met with AETC leaders to see firsthand how Basic Military Training is fighting through COVID-19 with health protection measures in place and adapting operations to current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance. The visit also allowed him to witness how a citizen becomes an Airman during COVID-19.
