Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT [Image 1 of 8]

    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Johnny Saldivar 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper poses for a group photo with JBSA airmen after administering the oath of enlistment during his visit June 16, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Esper met with AETC leaders to see firsthand how Basic Military Training is fighting through COVID-19 with health protection measures in place and adapting operations to current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance. The visit also allowed him to witness how a citizen becomes an Airman during COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 17:25
    Photo ID: 6243062
    VIRIN: 200616-F-YQ806-0369
    Resolution: 3000x1986
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT [Image 8 of 8], by Johnny Saldivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT
    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT
    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT
    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT
    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT
    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT
    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT
    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    diversity
    resiliency
    Defense Secretary
    SECDEF
    United States Air Force
    basic military training
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    JBSA-Lackland
    bmt
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    Gateway to the Air Force
    37TRW
    502ABW
    Dr. Mark T. Esper
    COVID-19
    social distancing
    502 nd Air Base Wing
    37 th Training Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT