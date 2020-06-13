Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Dan Dent, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard talks with Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands prior to the wildfire training on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on June 13, 2020. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    This work, Guardsmen train for wildfire season amid COVID concerns [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

