Guardsmen train for wildfire season amid COVID concerns

As one disaster peaks, another waits on the horizon.



While 1,500 Guardsmen help with the COVID-19 response, another 1,100 were activated to support local law enforcement responding to civil disturbances in Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma and Spokane. This week, another 250 Guardsmen from across the state started training for the next potential natural disaster to affect Washingtonians, the annual wildfire season.



“This is an interest moment in time,” said Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands. “Every year we work tirelessly to get our teams ready. Our local, state and federal firefighters ready, so they can be safe as they tackle our fire season. Our number one priority is always for our firefighters and our communities to be safe from fires.”



“We are already seeing that it might be a significant fire season,” Franz added. “We have had over 450 wildfires this year. If you look at the 10-year average we have only had 252 at this point in time. We are preparing for a challenging and difficult season.”



Since Exercise Evergreen Ember in 2013, the Washington National Guard has been actively engaged with the Department of Natural Resources in the yearly fight against wildfires. After two historic wildfire seasons in 2014 and 2015, Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general, identified the heightened need to solidify the Guard’s role for fire season.



“Our direction is to have 10 teams ready to go,” said Brig. Gen. Dan Dent, the commanding general, Washington Army National Guard. “We have already started conducting training with our Guardsmen over the last couple months. They will be ready.”



The COVID-19 virus is providing Guardsmen training on fires a unique set of challenges. Practicing social distancing, monitoring for fevers, chills, coughs, wearing masks while training and at fire camps, while trying to stay healthy all summer long is an issue.



“This is a historic moment, we have never had to deal with the issue of keeping them safe from all the challenges that wildfire has while dealing with a deadly pandemic.”



One of the Guardsmen training with Washington DNR is Private 1st Class Daria Aleshina, 181st Brigade Support Battalion.



“We are practicing social distancing and making sure that we are washing our hands and working together to make sure everyone is safe,” said Aleshina. “A lot of it is common sense practices, but it is just getting into a routine.”



Since 2014, the Washington National Guard has activated more than 5,000 members in support of wildfire responses, including more than 1,500 in 2015 when the state experienced its worst wildfire season in history. That year, 1,541 fires across the state burned more than 1 million acres in central and eastern Washington, causing an estimated $253 million in damage.

