    Ready and Resilient: Employee Wellness a Priority at Crane Army

    CRANE, IN, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Mallory Haag 

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity

    The strength of Crane Army Ammunition Activity’s employees starts with good mental health and overall wellness. Crane Army supports its workforce by giving them the tools they need to maintain wellness so they can continue to serve the warfighter. Crane Army’s mission is to provide conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 17 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants.

