A Crane Army Ammunition Activity employee who helps secure munitions before shipment said there’s still a job to do even during a pandemic and that workload has remained about the same, though with some added precautionary steps. Maintaining the health of employees allows Crane Army to ensure its greatest asset, its people, remain able to ship, store and produce quality munitions for the warfighter. Crane Army’s mission is to provide conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 17 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 14:27 Photo ID: 6242727 VIRIN: 200615-A-ZY934-736 Resolution: 3896x2490 Size: 3.9 MB Location: CRANE, IN, IN, US Hometown: CRANE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready and Resilient: Employee Wellness a Priority at Crane Army [Image 2 of 2], by Mallory Haag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.