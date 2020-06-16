Ready and Resilient: Employee Wellness a Priority at Crane Army

Photo By Mallory Haag | The strength of Crane Army Ammunition Activity’s employees starts with good mental...... read more read more Photo By Mallory Haag | The strength of Crane Army Ammunition Activity’s employees starts with good mental health and overall wellness. Crane Army supports its workforce by giving them the tools they need to maintain wellness so they can continue to serve the warfighter. Crane Army’s mission is to provide conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 17 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants. see less | View Image Page

Crane Army Ammunition Activity employees remain ready in all situations to ship, store and produce the best quality munitions to the warfighter, even during times of crisis. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic CAAA has implemented an employee wellness program to give its most valuable asset—its people—additional resources to tackle adversity and pursue the mission.



Prior to the pandemic, the Joint Munitions Command wellness team worked with the CAAA wellness team to spread general resiliency information, guides and resources to encourage the workforce to lead a healthy life mentally and physically.



“We originally focused on things like health, nutrition and overall wellness but changed our priorities during the pandemic,” Maj. Brian Shiozawa, JMC command surgeon, said. “We focused on how well everyone was able to care for their people during the pandemic and what resources they can offer their workforce.”



While many of the materials previously distributed suggested ways to implement a healthy diet or more exercise into everyday schedules, JMC and CAAA wellness teams now focus on how managing mental health can improve employees’ ability to contribute to the mission.



“We want to let our people know that there’s someone out there to support them and that they need to practice self-care”, CAAA Wellness Team Lead and Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Donaval Avila said. “It improves their ability to perform because they have the opportunity to handle their personal life.”



Though CAAA’s wellness team will go back to encouraging healthy living habits after the coronavirus pandemic has subsided, it currently remains dedicated to providing the workforce with tools to build mental and emotional resiliency so they can continue the mission of supporting our men and women in uniform.



“We really just want to help our people adapt and to help implement positive changes in their lives,” said Sherrie Newman, JMC wellness team member and human resources specialist.



By working together with JMC’s wellness team and similar groups on other installations in the organic industrial base, CAAA’s team was able to collaborate on potential messages and share tools that could be helpful for the workforce.



“It’s been rewarding to work with so many good people wanting the best for the organization,” Equal Employment Officer and CAAA wellness team member Angel Rudd said. “We are succeeding together as a team.”



