Prairie Vigilance Covid-19 testing

From left, Technical Sgt. Hannah Pierringer, 5th Medical Operations Squadron medical technician, and Airman 1st Class Richard Cook, 5th MDOS medical admin, confirm a patients identification during the Prairie Vigilance COVID-19 exercise at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 9, 2020. The medical technicians took precautions by wearing masks, gloves and aprons while also sanitizing after every individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

