    Prairie Vigilance Covid-19 testing

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Miranda McCrary, 5th Medical Operation Squadron medical technician, tests a patient for COVID-19 during the Prairie Vigilance exercise at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 9, 2020. The medical technicians took precautions by wearing masks, gloves and aprons while also sanitizing after every individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prairie Vigilance Covid-19 testing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

