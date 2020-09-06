Airman 1st Class Anna Smith, 5th Medical Group medical technician, tests a patient for COVID-19 during the Prairie Vigilance COVID-19 exercise at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 9, 2020. The medical technicians took precautions by wearing masks, gloves and aprons while also sanitizing after every individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 13:06
|Photo ID:
|6242634
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-DJ826-1090
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Prairie Vigilance Covid-19 testing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT