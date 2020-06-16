Change of Command LHD 5 USS Bataan

200616-N-LZ839-1016

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 16, 2020) - Capt. Gregory Leland, the commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) arrives to a change of command ceremony on the flight deck June 16, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell)

