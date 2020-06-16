Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command LHD 5 USS Bataan

    Change of Command LHD 5 USS Bataan

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    200616-N-LZ839-1042
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 16, 2020) - Capt. Gregory Leland, the commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) speaks during a during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck June 16, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

