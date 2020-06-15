Maj. Chrystal promotes to Lt. Col.

Texas Air National Guard Lt. Col. Brandon Cruce, Regional Headquarters C officer in charge, administers the oath of office to Lt. Col. Theresa Chrystal, Medical Testing Squad C-2 officer in charge, June 15, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Chrystal's virtual promotion ceremony took place during her deployment supporting COVID-19 response operations. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)

