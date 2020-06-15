Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. Chrystal promotes to Lt. Col. [Image 4 of 5]

    Maj. Chrystal promotes to Lt. Col.

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn M. Means 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guard Lt. Col. Brandon Cruce, Regional Headquarters C officer in charge, administers the oath of office to Lt. Col. Theresa Chrystal, Medical Testing Squad C-2 officer in charge, June 15, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Chrystal's virtual promotion ceremony took place during her deployment supporting COVID-19 response operations. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 22:24
    Photo ID: 6242170
    VIRIN: 200615-Z-PG680-0053
    Resolution: 2349x2831
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Chrystal promotes to Lt. Col. [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Chrystal promotes to Lt. Col.
    Maj. Chrystal promotes to Lt. Col.
    Maj. Chrystal promotes to Lt. Col.
    Maj. Chrystal promotes to Lt. Col.
    Maj. Chrystal promotes to Lt. Col.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Resilience
    Texas Air National Guard
    Texas
    Texas Military Department
    TMD
    GoGuard
    TexansServingTexas
    COVID-19
    """In This Together"""

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT