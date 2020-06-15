Maj. Chrystal promotes to Lt. Col.

Texas Air National Guard Lt. Col. Brandon Cruce, Regional Headquarters C officer in charge, provides words of praise during Lt. Col. Theresa Chrystal’s virtual promotion ceremony June 15, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Chrystal, the Medical Testing Squad C-2 officer in charge, opted to have her promotion ceremony while deployed supporting COVID-19 response operations. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)
